Kyrgyzstan introduces system of audio and video recording of court sessions

A system of audio, video recording of court hearings and electronic court records was presented in Bishkek. According to the project, the system will prevent disputes during hearing of cases.

Director of the Judicial Department Rustam Ibraimov told that the project would reduce the cost of transportation of prisoners, bringing witnesses from other regions.

«Until the end of 2019, we plan to provide all the courts in Kyrgyzstan with audio and video recording. So far, the courts of Bishkek and Chui region, Osh and pretrial detention center 1 have such equipment. It happens that a witness is a convicted person, who is serving a sentence in another region. In order not to take him to the capital, he will be interrogated online during a court hearing. With the implementation of the project, witnesses from other regions may not come — they will also be interrogated online in court at the place of residence,» Rustam Ibraimov said.

According to the developers, it is impossible to delete an audio or video of a trial — all data is stored in a single center.

«Only a secretary and a person presiding over the process have access to the records. After the process, all files are stored in a single center. If someone decides to delete a file, it will be noticeable. If a participant needs a copy of an electronic protocol, the file will be copied to a disk,» Rustam Ibraimov explained.

A total of 159 session halls function in 72 local courts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 73 halls are equipped with audio and video recording equipment. At least 102 million soms have been spent on the project from the republican budget.