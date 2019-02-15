13:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister urges residents of regions to write business projects

Only residents of Issyk-Kul region actively and closely cooperate with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. This was announced at a government meeting.

According to the fund, 170 projects were funded in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul - 243, Talas - 19, Jalal-Abad - 82, Osh - 166, Naryn – 7 and Batken region – 18 in 2018.

At the time, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has $ 200 million of free accumulated funds.

The head of government wonders why residents of the regions do not want to learn.

“See how Issyk-Kul region works. Talas, Naryn and Batken should work in this area. The fund has money. It is necessary to train people, if you can not cope, tell me. Employees of the fund themselves will come and train,” Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.     
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund issues $21 mln to entrepreneurs
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to support entrepreneurs in regions
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund looking for partners to enter into capital
Deputies adopt amendments to law on National Bank to support Development Fund
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund may rehabilitate idle enterprises
Bishkek, Chui region get largest loans in Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
EDB to issue loan to development fund for investment projects
President criticizes Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Development Fund to allocate $ 10 million for loans for small businesses
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund needs investment
Popular
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars