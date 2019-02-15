Prime Minister urges residents of regions to write business projects

Only residents of Issyk-Kul region actively and closely cooperate with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. This was announced at a government meeting.

According to the fund, 170 projects were funded in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul - 243, Talas - 19, Jalal-Abad - 82, Osh - 166, Naryn – 7 and Batken region – 18 in 2018.

At the time, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has $ 200 million of free accumulated funds.

The head of government wonders why residents of the regions do not want to learn.

“See how Issyk-Kul region works. Talas, Naryn and Batken should work in this area. The fund has money. It is necessary to train people, if you can not cope, tell me. Employees of the fund themselves will come and train,” Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.