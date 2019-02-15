Prime Minister expects Kyrgyzstan’s economy to grow by 4 percent in 2019

At the end of 2019, the growth of the Kyrgyz economy may reach 4 percent. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this at a government meeting today.

According to him, the current year will be more positive for the economy than 2018. International financial institutions have already begun to evaluate the country. They are convinced that there is a stable macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan.

«The World Bank forecasts a growth of at least 4 percent. I think we will achieve these indicators. This year, we will switch to saving state money and supporting the regions. In addition, we will continue to work on reduction of Kumtor’s influence on the country’s economy,» the Prime Minister summed up.