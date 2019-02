«The influx of foreign investment in 2018 declined not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other countries,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a government meeting today.

According to him, there was a systemic crisis in the global economy last year. In all countries of the world, this had a negative effect on investment growth. Last year, investment in the world fell by 23 percent, or $1.4 billion.

«For example, our partner Russia had an outflow of investments of 59 billion rubles last year,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Recall, SDPK parliamentary faction recognized the work of the government unsatisfactory in terms of attracting investments. Investment inflow reduced by a third in 2018.