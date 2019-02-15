12:11
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev considers his government as efficient

»The results of 2018 showed that our government is efficient,” the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at a Cabinet meeting.

According to him, the past year was not easy for Kyrgyzstan in terms of social and economic development. This was due to global processes in the world. There were many fluctuations in the global economy. This has particularly affected the energy industry. The dependence of Kyrgyzstan’s partners on oil prices has also affected the situation in the republic. Sanctions against China and Russia have influenced trade relations between the countries.

»But, despite these difficulties, we have achieved good results at the end of the year. The government has conducted a good policy. This proves that our government is efficient. We maintained the macroeconomic situation in the state. As a result, GDP growth was 3.5 percent excluding enterprises developing Kumtor mine,” Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.     
