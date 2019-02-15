Repeated payment of tax not needed in reregistration of vehicle from 2019

Transfer of ownership of a transport is not a reason for repeated payment of tax in Kyrgyzstan from 2019. The State Tax Service of the country reported.

A new owner of a vehicle will not pay tax on movable property for the current year, if it has already been paid by its previous owner.

Law dated February 4, 2019 supplemented the Tax Code by a norm according to which transfer of ownership of the property of the fourth group is not a ground for re-payment of property tax in case the tax amount was paid by a taxpayer.

«A document on the payment of property tax for the current year is submitted in case of state registration or re-registration of ownership rights to the property of the fourth group. The introduction of this rule is aimed at creating favorable environment for taxpayers. According to the old version of the Tax Code, an owner of a vehicle paid the tax on the date set by the government, as well as in case of full or partial transfer of ownership of the property during a year it was paid by a new owner at the time of registration,» the State Tax Service stressed.

Recall, according to the law, taxpayers are obliged to pay a vehicle tax annually until September 1.