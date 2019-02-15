Prosecutor's office opens criminal case on use of weapons by border guards

Military Prosecutor’s Office of Bishkek garrison conducts pre-trial proceedings on the use of weapons by border guards in Talas. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 23, three unknown persons drove horses across the border from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan in ​​Zhaiylgan area of Manas district. When the border guards tried to detain the violators, they resisted, threatened with a knife. One of them was shot dead by the servicemen during the arrest.

«After the incident, two violators managed to escape into the territory of Kazakhstan. They were later detained,» the Border Service reported.