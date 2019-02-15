SCNS: Police lieutenant colonel detained in Bishkek with $1,700 bribe

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan as a result of operational activities, conducted jointly with the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Bishkek, caught a police lieutenant colonel red-handed when receiving a bribe. SCNS press center reported.

The size of the bribe was $ 1,700. The investigator for particularly important cases of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs extorted this money from a defendant in the criminal case. The police lieutenant colonel was arrested.

The Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security is conducting relevant investigative and operational activities.