19:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz government not consider raising of tariffs for electricity, heating

The Government of Kyrgyzstan does not consider raising of tariffs for electricity and heating. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

New tariff policy issue was raised by MP Aida Ismailova. According to her, the previous document was adopted before 2017.

Mirgul Aidarova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex and Subsoil Use, explained that the state agency was planning to develop a new tariff policy. The document must be submitted to the government in the first half of the year.

Kubatbek Boronov said: «The government does not consider a tariff increase. There is a proposal from the Prosecutor General’s Office, but the decision has not yet been made.»

Report of the Prosecutor General’s Office states that the cost of electricity produced at Bishkek HPP is 2.9 soms, and it is sold for 70 tyiyns. An increase in tariffs will be required to pay off the debt of $ 386 million spent on the modernization of the heating plant.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan not to raise heating and electricity tariffs
Consumer prices and tariffs in Kyrgyzstan rise in November
Kyrgyzstanis to pay 14.4 soms per cubic meter of natural gas in November
Kyrgyzstanis to pay 14.39 soms for cubic meter of natural gas in October
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities repeatedly speak about increase of electricity tariffs
Kyrgyzstan plans to raise tariffs for drinking water
World Bank forecasts: raise tariff or lose power industry
Erkin Abdykalykov: There are more problems in power industry than just tariffs
Kyrgyzstan plans to raise tariffs for electricity and heating
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping