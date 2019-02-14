Kyrgyz government not consider raising of tariffs for electricity, heating

The Government of Kyrgyzstan does not consider raising of tariffs for electricity and heating. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

New tariff policy issue was raised by MP Aida Ismailova. According to her, the previous document was adopted before 2017.

Mirgul Aidarova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex and Subsoil Use, explained that the state agency was planning to develop a new tariff policy. The document must be submitted to the government in the first half of the year.

Kubatbek Boronov said: «The government does not consider a tariff increase. There is a proposal from the Prosecutor General’s Office, but the decision has not yet been made.»

Report of the Prosecutor General’s Office states that the cost of electricity produced at Bishkek HPP is 2.9 soms, and it is sold for 70 tyiyns. An increase in tariffs will be required to pay off the debt of $ 386 million spent on the modernization of the heating plant.