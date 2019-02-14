Bishkek HPP modernization. Almazbek Atambayev’s actions to be legally assessed

Investigation will give a separate assessment of the actions of the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev within the criminal case on corruption during the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the main defendant is Sapar Isakov. He was charged under corruption article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Materials relating to Almazbek Atambayev are investigated separately. They will be legally assessed,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security, Idris Kadyrkulov, noted that Sapar Isakov’s affiliation was fully proved and the partners have been interrogated. Corruption charge was backed by letters.