17:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek HPP modernization. Almazbek Atambayev’s actions to be legally assessed

Investigation will give a separate assessment of the actions of the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev within the criminal case on corruption during the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the main defendant is Sapar Isakov. He was charged under corruption article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Materials relating to Almazbek Atambayev are investigated separately. They will be legally assessed,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security, Idris Kadyrkulov, noted that Sapar Isakov’s affiliation was fully proved and the partners have been interrogated. Corruption charge was backed by letters.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP modernization. Asylbek Jeenbekov’s responsibility not considered
Almazbek Atambayev may be prosecuted
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February
Almazbek Atambayev goes on vacation to UAE
Atambayev gets first 100,000 soms from Tekebayev’s lawyers
Keldibekov, Beknazarov, Duishebaev repeatedly file lawsuit against Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev going to have rest in India
Almazbek Atambayev not going to grant his house in Koi-Tash to orphans
SDPK without Atambayev movement invites ex-president to its congress
Return of Omurbek Babanov. Why alliance with Almazbek Atambayev is impossible
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping