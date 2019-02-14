Journalists urged to remain impartial when covering religion topic

Journalists were urged to adhere to the principle of impartiality when covering the topic of religion. Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zair Ergeshov announced today at a round table discussion «Role of Media in Information Support of State Policy of Kyrgyzstan.»

He noted the important role of the media in covering religious themes and state policy.

«Taking into account the current role of the media, we would urge to always adhere to impartiality, always give an opinion of all parties and reliable information. Often, the media, in search of sensation or rapid release of information, make inaccuracies,» he said.