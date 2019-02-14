Kyrgyzstanis fined for participation in rally in Moscow

Chertanov Court of Moscow found citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan guilty of violation of the rules for holding rallies. Human rights activists, representing the interests of migrants in court, informed Kginfo.

According to them, the defendants were fined 10,000 rubles each.

In total, seven people were accused, four of them are from Kyrgyzstan. The decision of the court will be appealed.

In December 2018, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan (28 people) appealed to human rights activists with complaints that the management of one of the cleaning firms did not pay them their salary, and forced them to work at night — to clean the snow and yards.

The street sweepers came to the director of the company to demand their salary, but the employers called patrol police. They drew up protocols for violation of the rules for holding rallies.