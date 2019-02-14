Financial police reveal illegal import of alcohol from Kazakhstan

A mobile group of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed illegal import of alcoholic beverages from Kazakhstan. Press service of the state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

Mercedes Benz Sprinter car was detained at Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Having left the checkpoint, the car did not reach the transport control point. It was parked in a parking lot nearby. It was found out that alcoholic beverages (vodka) were transported in the cargo compartment of the vehicle. At least 150 boxes of «Morning Dew» vodka with excise stamps of Kazakhstan were found during inspection of the car, which were hidden under the boxes with Sultan Tea drink.

«The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes continues inspection activities aimed at detection of similar facts throughout the country,» the state service stressed.