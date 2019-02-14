16:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Financial police reveal illegal import of alcohol from Kazakhstan

A mobile group of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed illegal import of alcoholic beverages from Kazakhstan. Press service of the state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

Mercedes Benz Sprinter car was detained at Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Having left the checkpoint, the car did not reach the transport control point. It was parked in a parking lot nearby. It was found out that alcoholic beverages (vodka) were transported in the cargo compartment of the vehicle. At least 150 boxes of «Morning Dew» vodka with excise stamps of Kazakhstan were found during inspection of the car, which were hidden under the boxes with Sultan Tea drink.

«The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes continues inspection activities aimed at detection of similar facts throughout the country,» the state service stressed.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Woman tries to smuggle almost 500 g of gold from Kyrgyzstan to India
Customs officers detain smuggled cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan
Citizen of China tries to smuggle 1,000 postage stamps from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz customs officers suppress smuggling of cigarettes for 240,000 soms
Customs officers reveal illegal import of tangerines into Kyrgyzstan
Customs officials detain smuggled mobile phones for 797,000 soms
Smuggling of $ 3.5 million from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of 11 tons of donkey skins from Kyrgyzstan to China suppressed
Local council deputy tries to smuggle drugs into penal colony in Jalal-Abad
Smuggling of 1,500 liters of fuel and lubricants prevented over week
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping