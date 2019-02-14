16:12
Kyrgyz police searching for missing citizen of Germany

Alamedin District Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan is searching for missing citizen of Germany Willy Reifschneider. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department for Chui region reported.

The 34-year-old man has been living in Kyrgyzstan since 2016. He last time contacted his relatives in November 2018.

Relatives know that Willy Reifschneider lived in Lebedinovka village in Alamedin district of Chui region.

Physical description of the missing man: he is 165-170 centimeters height, thin, has long black hair, straight nose.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs for Chui region asks everyone who has information about the whereabouts of Willy Reifschneider to call: 0312363527, 0312363523, 0552220692, 0704312505, 0550343363 or 102.
