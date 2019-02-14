14:37
Bishkek HPP modernization. Most of all property seized from Osmonbek Artykbaev

In order to compensate for the damage caused to the state, the property of persons involved in the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant was seized. The total amount is 413,885.3 million soms. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

Property of Sapar Isakov for 1.8 million soms was seized, of Zhantoro Satybaldiev — for 44.3 million, Osmonbek Artykbaev — for 259.9 million, Aibek Kaliev — for 19.5 million, Salaydin Avazov — for 67.8 million, Zholdoshbek Nazarov — for 1.7 million and property of Musazhan Makelek — for 18.5 million.

«In order the property not to be sold or taken out, it was seized. It will be transferred either to the budget or to another organization. This money is not enough to cover all the damage,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told.
