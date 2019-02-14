Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan began export potatoes to Turkmenistan. Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic Anarkul Bekkulieva told at a press conference.

According to her, an agreement on the export of potatoes to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan was signed.

«Ak-Suu farmers have already begun supplying potatoes to Turkmenistan,» the official said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 1,446,000 tons of potatoes have been harvested in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. Domestic demand is about 700,000 tons, 120,000 tons are to be exported.

In 2018-2019, the wholesale price of a kilogram of potatoes in Kyrgyzstan dropped to 3 soms.