14:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan began export potatoes to Turkmenistan. Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic Anarkul Bekkulieva told at a press conference.

According to her, an agreement on the export of potatoes to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan was signed.

«Ak-Suu farmers have already begun supplying potatoes to Turkmenistan,» the official said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 1,446,000 tons of potatoes have been harvested in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. Domestic demand is about 700,000 tons, 120,000 tons are to be exported.

In 2018-2019, the wholesale price of a kilogram of potatoes in Kyrgyzstan dropped to 3 soms.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan resolve potato export problem
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow shape plans for 2019
Ban lifted. Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers
Farmers suffer losses due to Uzbekistan’s ban on import of Kyrgyz potatoes
Turkmenistan may take part in construction of Chinese railway
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan sums up results of visit to Turkmenistan
President of Kyrgyzstan pays state visit to Turkmenistan. Photo report
Bishkek and Ashgabat become sister cities
Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan plan to enhance bilateral cooperation
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping