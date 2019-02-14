13:06
Prosecutor General: Sapar Isakov made decision on modernization of Bishkek HPP

Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant could be upgraded by 90 percent for $ 50 million. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the decision on modernization was made by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. He also gave instructions where to buy equipment.

«The capital’s HPP could be upgraded by 90 percent for $ 50 million. But $ 386 million have been spent. There were no detailed calculations and parameters on the project,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

He added that the defendants were trying to represent themselves as heroes, as if they had prevented a catastrophe.

«It can be regarded as populism. If the modernization was carried out qualitatively, then the breakdown would not have happened. And how can they explain that the two units for $ 386 million could not provide the citizens with heating,» the prosecutor general said.

Two former prime ministers, Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as a member of Parliament, the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Osmonbek Artykbaev, are under arrest on charges of corruption during the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.

In addition to them, former top managers of the energy sector and former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev are in the dock.
