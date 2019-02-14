Murder of school student in Karakol. Defendants placed in detention center

Five suspects in the murder of an 18-year-old school student in Karakol were placed in a pre-trial detention center. Press service of Internal Affairs Department for Issyk-Kul region reported.

The decision was made by the Karakol City Court. The court will consider measure of restraint for the rest of the detainees today.

Recall, local residents found body of 18-year-old schoolboy with traces of violent death near the car market on February 12 in Karakol city. The police detained eight suspects of murder on the same day. It turned out that they took revenge on the guy for offense.