Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan fires Director of State Procurement Department

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev dismissed Ulan Ozumbekov, Director of the State Procurement Department, for not fulfilling instructions to reform the state procurement system. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The day before, the head of government held a meeting on reforming the system of state procurement and implementation of measures to support domestic producers.

«The relevant ministries and departments have not fulfilled the instructions regarding the development of amendments to the regulatory acts governing public procurement, qualifying requirements for participants, development of mechanisms for organizing centralized procurement and others,» the message says.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the government aimed to radically change the system of state procurement in order to effectively spend public funds and support domestic business. He again recalled that over 49 billion soms have been spent anually on the needs of government agencies, budget structures and state-owned companies, about 70 percent of which were import.

«We must effectively use state resources. It is necessary to develop effective measures to support our production workers, to introduce a system contributing to their active participation in public procurement. Any state supports its entrepreneurs, contributes to the development of production, creation of new jobs and solution of social problems. This is a principled position of the government. And it assumes concrete results of the work being done, and we will take the most stringent measures for failure to fulfill the tasks set,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Ulan Ozumbekov was dismissed and a reprimand was declared to the Deputy Finance Minister Almazbek Azimov for the failure to fulfill the plan for reforming the system.

In addition, the head of government found the work of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy unsatisfactory and instructed state agencies responsible for the implementation of the plan to make specific proposals on implementing instructions for reforming the public procurement system within a week.

The Ministry of Finance was also instructed to finalize the web-portal of the electronic catalog of goods (a systematic list of goods, works and services offered by suppliers and contractors with an indication of current prices) before March 1, 2019.