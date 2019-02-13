Gulnura Toralieva: Government order on Kabar contradicts the Constitution

«The order of the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova to hold press conferences only at the state agency Kabar contradicts the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan,» media expert Gulnura Toralieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, all state bodies should work openly and provide equal access to information. Therefore, the decision to hold press conferences only at Kabar contradicts not only the Constitution, but also the law on access to information which is within the jurisdiction of state bodies.

«No official can issue any order violating the law. When we give priority to holding a press conference at one media, we violate the principle of equal access to information. Each government agency must decide for itself where it is more convenient and efficient for it to hold an event. There are various media outlets that have areas of deeper interest. They can hold the same press conferences or round table discussions. And on the basis of this order, an official may refuse to participate in it,» Gulnura Toralieva stressed.

Kyrgyzstan joined the Open Government partnership. We have already declared the desire for openness and transparency of state agencies. Gulnura Toralieva

«This is a bad precedent, which then can lead to the fact that officials will first provide information to Kabar only. We should strive for getting rid of closeness as much as possible, and not to invent new bureaucratic procedures in order to restrict access of other media to information. In addition, such an order may restrict the access of independent media, which also hold round tables or press conferences, to finances. Why should a country where market mechanisms are developed limit access to finances?» the expert asks.