Four schoolchildren were injured as a result of a collision of Honda Stream car and a minibus in Osh city. The Traffic Safety Department of the southern capital reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 8.00.

«It occurred at the intersection of Masaliev and Kara-Suu Streets. Traffic police are working at the scene. The circumstances of the traffic accident and the nature of injuries sustained by schoolchildren are clarified,» the department reported.