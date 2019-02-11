Bishkek City Administration completes preparation for 1st stage of Safe City

The Bishkek City Administration has completed preparations for the first phase of Safe City project. The press service of the city administration reported.

According to it, all city services were engaged in bringing the road infrastructure of 10 intersections into compliance with GOST.

«Bishkekzelenkhoz conducted sanitary pruning of trees blocking the view of traffic lights and road signs. Bishkekasfaltservice made the necessary road marking and installed road signs. Specialized Installation and Operational Department modernized old traffic lights at the expense of the city budget, replacing them with modern LED ones. Bishkeksvet installed outdoor lighting, and Tazalyk carried out sanitary cleaning,» the city administration stressed.

All the intersections, which will be equipped with a photo and video recording complex, are marked with a special «Control» road sign. The cameras will work around the clock.

The launch of the project is scheduled for February 12, 2019.