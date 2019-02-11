Man dies of hypothermia near Kara-Balta city

Corpse of 26-year-old man was found in one of the canals in Eriktuu village of Zhaiyl district. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of Chui region reported.

No signs of violent death were found on the body. According to preliminary data, the man died of hypothermia.

«The message about the corpse came to the police on February 9. The police found out that the day before his death, the 26-year-old resident of Stepnoe village was at a friend’s birthday party in Kara-Balta city. Young people drank alcohol. When returning home, the deceased left the car and did not return. Friends began to search for him, but did not find. The search continued the next day. They called the police after finding the corpse,» the police department reported.