Zhibek Zholu Avenue to be expanded in Bishkek

Expanding of Zhibek Zholu Avenue started in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Bishkekasfaltservice began preparatory work to expand the road.

The avenue will be expanded from Fuchik Street to the western bus station.

«At least 280 metal sheets with supports will be temporarily dismantled, which, after completion of the works, will be installed on the renewed street. The dismantled sheets will be stored in Tazalyk depot. At least 3.6 million soms have been spent on them in 2016,» the city administration added.
