10:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov meet in Sochi

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as a part of his one-day working visit to Sochi.

The heads of the two states discussed bilateral cooperation issues and the upcoming state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan, which is scheduled for the end of March 2019.

«We will be preparing for the next meeting at the end of March already in Kyrgyzstan and we will definitely continue our dialogue on economic cooperation, our joint efforts to strengthen the EurAsEC, we have issues to work on. We discussed the protection of our common customs contour. Russia has done everything to provide the necessary support to Kyrgyzstan. Of course, we will continue to discuss work in the field of military construction and interaction. As for migration policy, we understand how sensitive these issues are for Kyrgyzstan,» the Russian President said.

He stressed that the details of all the other issues discussed would be worked out within a month and a half, and expressed hope that all the issues would be finalized at the meetings in the Kyrgyz Republic at the end of March.

«Kyrgyzstan is looking forward to your visit to our country. This is a very important political event for us. We are always glad to see you in Kyrgyzstan; many issues of bilateral cooperation are resolved during our meetings. We are grateful that you support the positive resolution of bilateral partnership issues. We very much appreciate our historical friendship, which has been strengthened over the years. You always treat Kyrgyzstan with great responsibility,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks with Vladimir Putin by phone
Date of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan announced
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin congratulate each other on the New Year
Vladimir Putin calendars are in high demand abroad
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk on the phone
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his 60th birthday
Vladimir Putin to pay visit to Kyrgyzstan in early 2019
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Vladimir Putin
President of Kyrgyzstan to meet with Putin in Dushanbe
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sergey Lavrov tells about soft Russian power in Kyrgyzstan Sergey Lavrov tells about soft Russian power in Kyrgyzstan
Highest measles incidence in Central Asia registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest measles incidence in Central Asia registered in Kyrgyzstan
Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for 11 days Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for 11 days
Kanatbek Mamatov elected President of Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Mamatov elected President of Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan