Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov meet in Sochi

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as a part of his one-day working visit to Sochi.

The heads of the two states discussed bilateral cooperation issues and the upcoming state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan, which is scheduled for the end of March 2019.

«We will be preparing for the next meeting at the end of March already in Kyrgyzstan and we will definitely continue our dialogue on economic cooperation, our joint efforts to strengthen the EurAsEC, we have issues to work on. We discussed the protection of our common customs contour. Russia has done everything to provide the necessary support to Kyrgyzstan. Of course, we will continue to discuss work in the field of military construction and interaction. As for migration policy, we understand how sensitive these issues are for Kyrgyzstan,» the Russian President said.

He stressed that the details of all the other issues discussed would be worked out within a month and a half, and expressed hope that all the issues would be finalized at the meetings in the Kyrgyz Republic at the end of March.

«Kyrgyzstan is looking forward to your visit to our country. This is a very important political event for us. We are always glad to see you in Kyrgyzstan; many issues of bilateral cooperation are resolved during our meetings. We are grateful that you support the positive resolution of bilateral partnership issues. We very much appreciate our historical friendship, which has been strengthened over the years. You always treat Kyrgyzstan with great responsibility,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.