Gas supply of some Bishkek districts to be suspended for 11 days

Some parts of Bishkek will be left without gas from February 8 to February 19. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

In connection with emergency restoration work, the supply of natural gas in the areas bounded by Ibraimov, Osmonkul, Moskovskaya Streets, Zhibek Zholu and Chui Avenues; Umetaliev, Ibraimov, Toktogul Streets, Chui Avenue; Umetaliev, Pushkin, Turusbekov Streets, Chui Avenue; Erkindik Boulevard, Toktogul, Tynystanov, Moskovskaya Streets; Umetaliev, Toktogul, Isanov, Moskovskaya, Ibraimov, 108 Streets; Shopokov, 119,123; Chui Avenue, 151, 153; Usenbayev, 77; Jyrgal bathhouse; Eternal flame will be suspended.