Export of Kyrgyz cheese to Uzbekistan increases 90 times

In the first 11 months of 2018, the volume of cheese supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increased more than 90 times. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From 2014 to 2017, the trade turnover of the Kyrgyz Republic with Uzbekistan has grown 1.4 times. Including the export of Kyrgyz products to the neighboring republic increased by 25.4 percent, import from Uzbekistan — 1.6 times.

In the first 11 months of last year, the trade turnover of the two countries increased by 10 percent ($ 309.4 million) compared with 2017.

Kyrgyzstan exports coal and petroleum products, cement, glass and glassware, stone and cement products to Uzbekistan, and imports from the neighboring state mainly vegetables, fruits, knitted fabrics, plastic, aluminum and copper products.
