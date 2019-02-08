14:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Attracting investment. SDPK finds work of Government unsatisfactory

SDPK parliamentary faction recognized the work of the Government unsatisfactory in terms of attracting investment. The decision was made today at its meeting.

The issue was submitted for discussion by the deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov. «The work of the Cabinet must be recognized unsatisfactory and the responsibility of the officials should be considered. It is necessary to consider the validity of the existence of the Agency for Attracting Investment,» he said.

His colleague Ainuru Altybaeva is dissatisfied with the fact that Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov has no economic education. She proposed to consider his job competence.

Members of the faction agreed with these proposals.
link:
views: 34
Print
Related
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February
Anti-Chinese appeals in Kyrgyzstan. SDPK accuses authorities of inaction
Interior Ministry completes pre-investigation check of data on SDPK slush fund
SDPK without Atambayev movement invites ex-president to its congress
Asel Koduranova relieved of post of Vice Speaker of Parliament
SDPK without Atambayev movement accuses ex-president of authoritarianism
Interior Ministry checks statements of Nurbek Toktakunov, Aleksey Vasilivetsky
Son of chief accountant of SDPK election headquarters leaves Kyrgyzstan
SDPK without Atambayev movement also plans to purge Social Democrats
Ex-SDPK PR manager admits getting $170,000 for work at Jeenbekov’s headquarters
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February