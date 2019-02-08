Attracting investment. SDPK finds work of Government unsatisfactory

SDPK parliamentary faction recognized the work of the Government unsatisfactory in terms of attracting investment. The decision was made today at its meeting.

The issue was submitted for discussion by the deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov. «The work of the Cabinet must be recognized unsatisfactory and the responsibility of the officials should be considered. It is necessary to consider the validity of the existence of the Agency for Attracting Investment,» he said.

His colleague Ainuru Altybaeva is dissatisfied with the fact that Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov has no economic education. She proposed to consider his job competence.

Members of the faction agreed with these proposals.