Man placed in detention center for 2 months after raping daughter

A man suspected of raping his daughter in Uzgen district of Osh region was placed in a detention center. The Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The accused was taken into custody for two months.

«The investigation continues. There are no examination results yet,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

The police conducted household visits and found a pregnant girl. It turned out that the teenager got pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffered from a mental illness.