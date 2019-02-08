14:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Man placed in detention center for 2 months after raping daughter

A man suspected of raping his daughter in Uzgen district of Osh region was placed in a detention center. The Internal Affairs Department for the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The accused was taken into custody for two months.

«The investigation continues. There are no examination results yet,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

The police conducted household visits and found a pregnant girl. It turned out that the teenager got pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffered from a mental illness.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Brothers of raped by father girl in Uzgen aware of abuse
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
Bishkek City Administration asks residents to report child abuse
More than half of children in Kyrgyzstan face violence
Young age pregnancy - one of reasons for murder of children in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan initiates 10 criminal cases on murder of minors in 2018
136 child abuse cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Mother throws her newborn baby in Big Chui Canal in Kant town
Kyrgyz deputy offers to fine parents refusing to treat children
President of Kyrgyzstan draws attention to increase in child abuse incidence
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February