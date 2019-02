Sultan Mamasadykov became the First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. His reception confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Sultan Mamasadykov came to the post instead of Shamil Berdaliev. He is the brother of the candidate for the post of deputy head of the State Committee for National Security Rustam Mamasadykov.

The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office does not comment on the new appointment.