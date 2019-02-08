President endorses agreement on improvement of heat supply in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on ratification of the financing agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association (Heat Supply Improvement Project). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 23, 2019. The International Development Association will provide a $ 23 million loan and a $ 23 million grant for the heat supply improvement project.

The law comes into force in ten days after the date of its official publication.

Earlier, the deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev, when considering the draft law on ratification of the agreement, stated that the government of Kyrgyzstan should be ashamed to ask for funds for the purchase of stoves. One of the components of the project provides for the allocation of $ 5 million for the purchase of 14,000 furnaces.