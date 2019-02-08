11:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President endorses agreement on improvement of heat supply in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on ratification of the financing agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association (Heat Supply Improvement Project). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Related news
World Bank to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 46 million for improvement of heat supply
The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 23, 2019. The International Development Association will provide a $ 23 million loan and a $ 23 million grant for the heat supply improvement project.

The law comes into force in ten days after the date of its official publication.

Earlier, the deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev, when considering the draft law on ratification of the agreement, stated that the government of Kyrgyzstan should be ashamed to ask for funds for the purchase of stoves. One of the components of the project provides for the allocation of $ 5 million for the purchase of 14,000 furnaces.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
World Bank predicts Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth at 3.4 percent in 2019
Heat supply to 10th microdistrict of Bishkek suspended
World Bank to allocate more than $ 300 million to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 70th place in Doing Business 2019 ranking
Modern generation to be the first to end poverty
How to eradicate poverty in Kyrgyzstan
Is Kyrgyzstan ready for global economic competition?
Kyrgyzstan takes 76th place in Human Capital Index
Every fifth Kyrgyzstani lives in poverty
Kyrgyzstan has worst in EEU indicators in world's largest economies ranking
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February