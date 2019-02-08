Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan may be included in missile defense system of Central Asia

Work to expand the regional missile defense system in the Central Asian region, including Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in it, is underway. The head of the joint headquarters of the organization, Anatoly Sidorov told. RIA Novosti reports.

Anatoly Sidorov noted that the issue of creating a single missile defense system of the CSTO countries remained on the agenda, active work was underway. Air defense issues are being addressed, including during joint exercises.

«As for the missile defense system issue, this is one of the main tasks that we are solving in the interests of ensuring the military security of the organization’s countries. Combined missile defense systems have been created in the Caucasus region, such systems were created on the basis of bilateral agreements, but within the CSTO, between Armenia and Russia, in the Eastern European region — between Belarus and Russia, in the Central Asian region — between Kazakhstan and Russia,» Anatoly Sidorov told.