SCO Summit in Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Vladimir Norov

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President noted that for 18 years of its activities, SCO has taken a worthy place among authoritative international organizations and has become an important factor in ensuring security and sustainable development of interstate relations.

«Before the summit of the heads of the SCO member states, which will be held in June in Bishkek, we will hold all the relevant events, prepare for receiving important guests. As of today, final documents are being worked out. I am confident that by joint efforts we will be able to qualitatively fill the substantive part of the meeting,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

Vladimir Norov noted the symbolism of the fact that his first visit as Secretary General was paid to Kyrgyzstan, the country that is presiding over the SCO this year.

«As the main priority since taking office, I have chosen for myself the holding of the SCO summit at the highest level, as well as related activities within its framework. First of all, this is a package of documents that need to be prepared,» he added.