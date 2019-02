Severelectro OJSC has disconnected 4,000 consumers from electricity for debts. The press service of the company reported.

The day before, the automated information-measuring system of control and accounting of electricity remotely switched off 4,000 household consumers for debts of 12.7 million soms. At least 3,199 debtors paid their electricity bills.

Power supply of consumers with smart meters, remotely interrupted due to late payments, resumes after full payment.