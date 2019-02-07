18:55
Kyrgyzstan loses four positions in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost four positions in new FIFA ranking, which was published today.

Last time the ranking was released on December 20. The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the 91st place. Since then, it has played seven matches: three friendly matches and four — at the Asian Cup. The republic defeated Jordan and Palestine and lost to Qatar during friendly matches. At the Asian Cup, Kyrgyzstan lost to China, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, but defeated the Philippines.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 95th place with 1,253 points in the current ranking.

The top three teams are Belgium (1,727 points), France (1,726) and Brazil (1,676). The team of Qatar made an impressive breakthrough winning the Asian Cup. In the December ranking, it was the 93rd, and now it occupies the 55th place.

The next FIFA ranking will be released on April 4.
