Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks with Vladimir Putin by phone

A telephone conversation between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin took place today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, compared notes on the previously reached agreements, and also talked about the upcoming state visit of Vladimir Putin to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The state visit of the head of Russia Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan is expected in late March.