Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about economic results of 2018

Speaking about the results of 2018, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted a reduction in the budget deficit, investment in the Affordable Housing program and the capitalization of Aiyl Bank. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers stated at a board meeting of the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, last year, the budget deficit amounted to 6.6 billion soms, or 1.2 percent of GDP, which is 10.7 billion soms less compared to 2017.

«We have managed to allocate funds to continue the implementation of Affordable Housing program. Within the framework of the Year of Regional Development, the capitalization of Aiyl Bank OJSC and the Guarantee Fund was successfully completed, and the salaries of family doctors have been increased,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

At the same time, the head of Government also voiced some problems, and drew attention to the non-implementation of individual decisions. In particular, the Prime Minister noted the insufficient planning work, which expressed primarily in the absence of measures to improve the quality of planning, taking into account possible risks.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev demanded from the leadership of the Ministry of Finance to pay attention to these issues, instructed to take timely measures to improve the quality of the monthly cash planning of incomes and expenses and to ensure the fulfillment of the planned indicators of the republican budget for 2019.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to improve the efficiency of budget expenditures and requested an analysis of the feasibility of procurement of goods and services.

In addition, the head of government focused on the late execution of instructions on reforming the state procurement system, in particular, regarding the development of support measures and improvement of the conditions for participation of domestic producers in the procurement. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to pay special attention to measures to ensure a balanced republican budget, to intensify efforts on digitalization of the economy, as well as to ensure the implementation of measures stipulated by the presidential decree on regional development and digitalization of the country.