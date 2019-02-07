14:15
Almazbek Atambayev may be prosecuted

To prosecute the ex-president of the country Almazbek Atambayev, it is necessary to adopt the relevant laws. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, initiation of a criminal case against the former head of state is possible.

«If the Parliament passes the corresponding draft law, the responsibility of Almazbek Atambayev can be considered within the framework of criminal investigations,» the head of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan said.

Damir Sagynbaev clarified that criminal prosecution could be resumed, if the accused or witnesses gave direct or indirect evidence against the ex-president during a trial.

«We cannot exclude that the accused can give some evidence,» he explained.

Earlier, the deputies of the Parliament proposed to apply the same regulation to the ex-leaders of the country as to the current ones, that is, to withdraw their immunity through the Parliament.
