Data on convicted of corruption persons to be contained in special register

Kyrgyzstan has created a register of persons convicted of corruption. The Secretary of the Security Council, Damir Sagynbaev, told at a press conference.

According to him, the register is already working on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«It currently includes 745 persons, those already convicted on corruption charges,» said Damir Sagynbaev.

According to him, 1,037 billion soms were transferred to a deposit account for the fight against corruption.

«Following the instructions of the president, the funds will be transferred to the budget for the construction of social facilities,» the Secretary of the Security Council told.