288 criminal cases opened on corruption facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least 288 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of corruption in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev told at a press conference.

He summed up the results of the meeting of the Security Council on February 8 last year, which was devoted to the fight against corruption.

According to Damir Sagynbaev, the total amount of damage on the initiated criminal cases is 6,927 billion soms.

«Nine criminal cases were sent to court, 10 are at the stage of completion of investigative actions. At least 82 officials were charged, 44 of them are in custody,» he said.