12:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

288 criminal cases opened on corruption facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

At least 288 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of corruption in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev told at a press conference.

He summed up the results of the meeting of the Security Council on February 8 last year, which was devoted to the fight against corruption.

According to Damir Sagynbaev, the total amount of damage on the initiated criminal cases is 6,927 billion soms.

«Nine criminal cases were sent to court, 10 are at the stage of completion of investigative actions. At least 82 officials were charged, 44 of them are in custody,» he said.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Aknet transfers 64 mln soms to single account for fighting corruption
Omurbek Suvanaliev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council
100 criminal cases for 8 years. President tells about corruption in subsoil use
Investors fear to contact corrupt Kyrgyz officials
Kyrgyzstanis reporting corruption to be protected by law
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs as the most corrupt state service
Corruptionists should be shamed publicly, President believes
Over 568.6 mln soms accumulated on account to fight corruption in Kyrgyzstan
Former president tells about show around fight against corruption
Damage from corruption crimes amounts to 423.3 mln soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant