Kyrgyzstan to create transit traffic map to facilitate trade

It is planned to create an interactive map of routes for transit traffic with indication of the mileage between settlements and transport control points in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of the republic reported.

In order to implement the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on trade facilitation, meetings of six inter-agency working groups have been held. The plan on simplification of trade and transport procedures in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2018-2022 was discussed. The issue of creation of an interactive transit transport map was raised.

The location of bridges with indication of the permissible mass of passage of goods and railway crossings with all dimensions, power lines, arches, tunnels will be marked on the map.

It was decided to involve independent experts, representatives of interested government agencies and the business community in the development of the technical design specification for creating the map.

«At the same time, the meeting participants noted that during development of this product, it was necessary to pay attention to the convenience of its use not only by representatives of state bodies, but also the business community, so that they can determine preliminary costs associated with the transportation of goods. In addition, the need to include the development of an online calculator for calculating parameters such as weight, load, size, etc., information on the procedure for obtaining permits from relevant government agencies, introduce an electronic service for submitting and receiving documents for transportation was mentioned,» the Ministry of Economy stressed.