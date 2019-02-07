09:37
Not only Kyrgyzstan, but other CIS countries receive bomb threat message

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is looking for persons who have reported about a bomb at Manas airport. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Rakhat Sulaimanov reported.

According to him, it is known that the message was received from abroad and the text, similar in content, was sent to other CIS countries, Rakhat Sulaimanov told. Bomb threat hoax is punished by a criminal penalty — up to five years in prison — in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, a message about a bomb at Manas international airport was received on February 5. However, the law enforcement officers, who arrived at the scene, did not find any suspicious objects.

Later, information about explosive devices in two air ticket offices of Bishkek appeared.

Messages turned out to be false. A message about an explosive device at Osh airport was received on the same day.
