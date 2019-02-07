09:37
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan resolve potato export problem

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan talked with their colleagues from Uzbekistan regarding the export of potatoes. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It is specified that Uzbekistan approved 73 companies for the import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan with a quota of 145,000 tons.

The first negotiations between representatives of potato producers of Kyrgyzstan and businessmen of Uzbekistan were held on November 2, 2018 with the assistance of the Ministry and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan.

The parties failed to reach specific agreements on the supply of potatoes to Uzbekistan regarding the purchase price for Kyrgyz potatoes.

The relevant ministry told that currently there were no restrictions on the supply of potatoes to Uzbekistan. All issues boil down to a lack of consensus on purchasing prices and profitability.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of Express-Market LLC, exporters and importers association Kyrgyz Land, engaged in the export of potatoes, an agreement on supply of 60,000 tons of potatoes to Turkmenistan was reached. The first batch of 44 tons has already been delivered.

Kyrgyzstan supplies potatoes to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in small quantities. As of February 1, 2019, the volume of potatoes intended for export is 70,000 tons.
