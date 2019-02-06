Residents of Ton district oppose development of uranium deposit

Residents of Akolon village in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region oppose development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit. Local activist Akzholtoi Tukunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the villagers intend to hold a rally against the development of the uranium deposit.

«Villagers are concerned about the health, the future of our children, since we do not know how uranium field will be developed. This can harm the ecology of the region and tourism. Therefore, we demand to stop the activities of this company and deprive it of its license. As we know, Canadian investors own Yur Asia company. They are now exploring and intend to mine uranium. And they allegedly plan to bury the waste in Mramornoye village in Chui region,» the local activist told.