Status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan to remain unchanged

The status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan will remain unchanged. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting with the management of the capital’s higher education institutions and vocational schools.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan needs multilingual education. «This is a principle enshrined in the Constitution. Our citizens should speak the state, official and one of the world languages. We consider the development of the state language by all citizens as a state level issue,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The Russian language is the official language in Kyrgyzstan. Its status will be preserved and will not change. We need it. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He added that an educational institution that cared about the future of the state, provided a quality education for children, educated worthy citizens, should, above all, be cleansed from corruption.