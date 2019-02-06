Citizen of China tries to smuggle 1,000 postage stamps from Kyrgyzstan

A Chinese citizen tried to illegally export more than 1,000 postage stamps from the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The State Customs Service reported.

At least six albums with postage stamps from different countries and made in different years (1,377 pieces) were found in the hand baggage of the Chinese citizen heading for Urumqi in the departure hall of Manas International Airport. He had no declaration for the stamps.

Materials on the fact were sent to the Investigative Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan.