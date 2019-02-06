17:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President promises to build schools for money from fight against corruption

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of secondary schools in Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic visited schools 69 and 12, where he examined the classrooms, talked with the students. He attended lessons in geography, mathematics, German language, music and drawing.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov saw that some schools were staffed by 40 percent, while the others were overcrowded by 300 percent.

Talking with the school staff, he noted that internal migration mainly affected Bishkek and Chui region.

«This issue is under my special control. Last year, a special account was opened, where money from fight against corruption was transferred. These funds will be used to build schools in the capital and Chui region. City Administration, the Ministry of Education and Science were instructed to carry out an analysis. New educational institutions will be built in the areas in need of schools. Additional buildings will be constructed at the overcrowded schools,» the president added.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
68 schools built in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Means from fight against corruption to be spent on construction of new schools
27 new schools to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by September 1
Almazbek Atambayev takes schools construction under personal control
Sapar Isakov believes: cost of schools construction in Uzgen district overstated
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant