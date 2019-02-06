President promises to build schools for money from fight against corruption

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of secondary schools in Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic visited schools 69 and 12, where he examined the classrooms, talked with the students. He attended lessons in geography, mathematics, German language, music and drawing.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov saw that some schools were staffed by 40 percent, while the others were overcrowded by 300 percent.

Talking with the school staff, he noted that internal migration mainly affected Bishkek and Chui region.

«This issue is under my special control. Last year, a special account was opened, where money from fight against corruption was transferred. These funds will be used to build schools in the capital and Chui region. City Administration, the Ministry of Education and Science were instructed to carry out an analysis. New educational institutions will be built in the areas in need of schools. Additional buildings will be constructed at the overcrowded schools,» the president added.