Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant ready for frost

The Heating and Power Plant of Bishkek is ready to launch seven more boilers in case of severe frost. Electric Stations OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

All the equipment of the capital’s HPP is ready for the loads, there are no emergency situations. There are 249,500 tons of coal in the warehouses of the HPP. About 4,800 tons are consumed daily. The solid fuel is supplied on schedule, without delay.

According to the instructions of Bishkekteploset, the water temperature should be 75 degrees. The HPP maintains the regime.

Currently, seven boilers and three turbine units are in reserve. They can be launched if necessary.

According to the meteorological center, today’s air temperature in Bishkek at night is −11, in daytime −7 degrees Celsius. The cold snap will continue in the next 24 hours.
