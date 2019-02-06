Two people rescued from car hit by avalanche in Chon-Alai

A snow avalanche descended twice on Sary-Tash — Daroot-Korgon — Karamyk highway in Chon-Alai district on February 5. The press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

The avalanche covered a car with two people inside. Employees of the road maintenance enterprise rescued them.

«Later, rescuers pulled out the car. The first snow avalanche of 600 cubic meters descended at 18.40, the second of 700 cubic meters — at 19.34. Sary-Tash — Daroot-Korgon — Karamyk road was cleared at 20.15,» the ministry said.