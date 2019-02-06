15:29
Patrol police created in Bishkek

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree approving an action plan for creation of a patrol police service department as part of a pilot project in Bishkek for 2019-2020. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The pilot project will operate in the capital in 2019-2020. A further decision on the expediency of transformation of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs into a police patrol service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be made on its basis.

Recruitment to the new service will be carried out on a competitive basis.

All applicants will have to undergo additional training. In order to minimize corruption, they will receive an increased monetary allowance.

In addition to ensuring road safety, the newly created service will be charged with activities aimed at ensuring public safety and prevention of crime, as well as promptly responding to incoming appeals from citizens within 102 service.

The first group of patrol police officers will take up their duties on July 1.
